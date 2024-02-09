Columbia High Moving ‘Mamma Mia!’ to Maplewood Middle School Due to Rigging Issue

Columbia High School musical organizers are moving this year’s production — Mamma Mia! — to Maplewood Middle School due to damaged rigging at the CHS auditorium.

According to a letter sent to Columbia High School families and staff on Feb. 9 and signed by “The CHS Administration,” a bar that was a part of the light rigging over the stage in the CHS auditorium fell to the stage floor on January 23, rendering the space unsafe and unusable.

The letter continues, “The District administration is currently assessing the costs of repairing the light rigging at the CHS stage and intends to discuss those costs with Board of Education members at the first opportunity.” A CHS spokesperson was unable to give Village Green an estimate for the costs.

In a phone interview with show director Bethany Pettigrew, she gave a “shout out” to Prospect Presbyterian Church which is providing a dedicated rehearsal space for the show. Pettigrew said that exact dates for the show had not yet been nailed down as she was still working through logistical issues around the move.

CHS musicals have long been the premiere performance event of the school year in the South Orange-Maplewood School District, directed and produced by former Broadway professionals and consistently nominated for and awarded with Rising Star Awards, an annual Paper Mill Playhouse program recognizing the best high school musicals in New Jersey.

Local parents who work in the theater industry warned of issues last February at a South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education meeting. Jeff Parvin, a “20-year veteran of Broadway” and CHS musical volunteer, was among several community members advocating for the creation a full-time position for someone to manage the district’s performance spaces. “The spaces I’ve been in do not appear to be in receipt of regular, consistent maintenance for a number of years at this point,” said Parvin.

“As is the common phrase in my industry, gravity does not take a day off,” said Parvin.

From SOMSD on February 9, 2024:

Dear Columbia High School Families and Staff,

On January 23rd, a bar that was a part of the light rigging over the stage in the Columbia High School (CHS) auditorium fell to the stage floor. The CHS administration was notified immediately. We are very lucky that no one was hurt. Since then, the stage has been closed and will continue to be closed until further notice.

The CHS administration has notified all of the organizations that use the stage, including everyone involved in the upcoming production of the spring musical, “Mamma Mia.” This year, the CHS spring musical will be performed at Maplewood Middle School (MMS)’s auditorium.

The seating area in the CHS auditorium can be used. However, students in this area must be supervised by a CHS staff member.

The District administration is currently assessing the costs of repairing the light rigging at the CHS stage and intends to discuss those costs with Board of Education members at the first opportunity.

Until then, we recognize that this situation imposes a hardship on our students, their families, and everyone involved in the CHS and MMS spring musicals. We know that the shows must go on – and they will. We want to be sure that everyone is safe every time they take the stage. We greatly appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation.

Sincerely,

The CHS Administrative Team