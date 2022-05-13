Columbia High School Senior Seth Peiris Receives Governor’s Award in Music

From Peter Bauer, Columbia High School/South Orange-Maplewood School District Director of Bands, to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ronald Taylor:

Dear Dr. Taylor,

It is with great pride and honor that I share with the SOMSD community that Seth Peiris, a senior member of the Columbia High School Band, has received the Governor’s Award in Music for the 2021-2022 school year. His selection for this prestigious award was announced at the 2022 New Jersey All-State Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble concert this past February, and he will be formally recognized at an awards ceremony on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the War Memorial in Trenton.

Seth is one of the most talented, dedicated, selfless, and musical students I have ever had the pleasure of teaching. He is a skilled bassoonist, and has been selected to numerous Area, Intermediate Region, High School Region, All-State, and All-Eastern ensembles during his high school career. He is a cornerstone member of the Columbia High School Honors Wind Ensemble, and served as Assistant Drum Major for the Cougar Marching Band this year. His contributions to the Columbia High School band program are immeasurable, and his presence in the rehearsal hall and on the performance stage are simply irreplaceable.

As a person, Seth is one of a kind. He has a huge heart, is caring and compassionate, dedicated and demanding. He is a loyal and faithful friend, and is always more than willing to give of himself to anyone in need. He is a superlative academic student, with tremendous potential in any field he chooses to pursue. His family is supportive and steadfast, and has been a most positive influence upon Seth in terms of shaping him into the tremendous young man he has become.

Seth Peiris is the very finest reflection of the students in our school district, and I am honored to have known such an intelligent, talented, humble, and dedicated young man. Please join with me in honoring and congratulating Seth for receiving this most prestigious honor, and thank you for your support of the Columbia High School Band Program.

Sincerely,

Peter F. Bauer

Director of Bands