Columbia High School Students Awarded at Pingry Photography Show

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From James Manno:

This year’s 27th Annual Pingry Student Photography Show saw two Columbia High School students recognized for their artwork. Tenth graders Riley Walsman and Lillian Leto were selected by independent juror Colleen Gutwein O’Neal to receive judges awards at the The Pingry Hostetter Gallery on February 24th, 2023.

Over one hundred photographs represented the best work of students from six private and public high schools in the region.

The work included both digital and traditional film-based printing.

James A Manno (Arts Supervisor),  Johana Aguirre-Lopez (Grade 10), Lillian Leto (Grade 10), Eliana Brenden (Grade 12), Rich Cutrona (CHS Photography Teacher), Karen Murphy (CHS Art Teacher)

Virtual Exhibition Online Links:

https://artspaces.kunstmatrix.com/node/11389611

https://artspaces.kunstmatrix.com/node/11391496

 

 

