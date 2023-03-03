Columbia High School Students Awarded at Pingry Photography Show

From James Manno:

This year’s 27th Annual Pingry Student Photography Show saw two Columbia High School students recognized for their artwork. Tenth graders Riley Walsman and Lillian Leto were selected by independent juror Colleen Gutwein O’Neal to receive judges awards at the The Pingry Hostetter Gallery on February 24th, 2023.

Over one hundred photographs represented the best work of students from six private and public high schools in the region.

The work included both digital and traditional film-based printing.

Virtual Exhibition Online Links:

https://artspaces.kunstmatrix.com/node/11389611

https://artspaces.kunstmatrix.com/node/11391496