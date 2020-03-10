Columbia High to Postpone Matilda the Musical Due to Public Health Concerns

In a letter to the South Orange-Maplewood School District community, Superintendent of School Dr. Ronald Taylor announced that the high school musical scheduled for the weekends of March 13 and 20 has been postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus epidemic.

“The Matilda performances scheduled for Columbia High School are postponed,” wrote Taylor. “I have been in personal contact with Principal Morgan and the show’s director, Bethany Pettigrew, and we will continue the conversation on how to provide opportunities for our cast and crew to share their production with those who have purchased tickets.”

Alternative dates have not yet been announced.

The letter also outlined that the district would close for a half day on March 13 to prepare for any possible closures. Taylor said that the district would close for 24 hours to clean if any student or staff members was diagnosed with the virus, but said that the district did not plan to close long term unless ordered by the NJ Department of Health.

Read the letter below:

