Delia Bolden Students Among Those Exhibited in Essex County Art Show

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and the Art Educators of New Jersey welcomed 43 students from throughout Essex County to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Justice Building in Newark for the Art Educators of New Jersey student art exhibit on Thursday, March 30th. This is the 16th year DiVincenzo has partnered with the Art Educators of New Jersey to highlight student artwork at the Essex County Government Complex.

During the month of March, the first-floor lobby of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Building was transformed into a student art gallery. Employees and visitors to the county building were treated to the colorful and lifelike portraits, paintings and drawings.

“Essex County has some very creative and talented student artists at all age levels from elementary to high school. The original artwork that is included in our exhibit is truly inspiring,” DiVincenzo said. “I am proud to have been a partner with the Art Educators of New Jersey to present this exhibit. This is an opportunity to promote our students’ positive achievements and enables the general public to see the talent in our schools,” he added.

“I want to thank Joe DiVincenzo for partnering with us again so we are able to bring this exhibit in person for the first time in three years because of the pandemic. The arts are an essential part of the community. Programs such as this support our students’ opportunity to express themselves,” said Amanda Palumbo, an art teacher with Abington Avenue Elementary School and coordinator of the Essex County Chapter of the Art Educators of New Jersey Student Art Exhibit.

This year’s show featured original works of art created by 40 students who ranged in age from elementary school to high school level. The students came from 13 different Essex County schools. The students whose drawings and paintings that were featured in the exhibit are as follows:

Abington Avenue Elementary School in Newark: Yezenia Cataleena Ceron, Aritza Yupa, Katelyn Vasquez, Zian Peralta, Alexander Huezo and Nathania Williams

The Student Art Exhibit is part of the County Executive’s initiative to recognize the accomplishments of Essex County students.