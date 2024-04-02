Delia Bolden Students’ Artwork on Display at Essex County Hall of Records for Youth Art Month

From SOMSD:

NEWARK, N.J. – Four Delia Bolden Elementary School students have artworks currently on display at the Essex County Hall of Records in honor of Youth Art Month.

The featured student artists are:

Frederick McDaniel, third grade, whose teacher is Debra Gibbons

Isaac Yerasi, fourth grade, whose teacher is Kate Scasso

Abigail Crye, fifth grade, whose teacher is Laura Gussis

Charles McDonough, fifth grade, whose teacher is Heru Stewart

The students were selected for the exhibition on the recommendation of Art Teacher Eva McNally, a.k.a. “Mrs. Mac,” who was assisted by teacher Christopher Faley in making the final selections.

Dr. Kevin F. Gilbert, Acting Superintendent of the South Orange & Maplewood School District, congratulated the students.

“We are very proud of our young student artists at Delia Bolden for representing our school District in the Hall of Records, the seat of Essex County government,” said Gilbert. “I commend our students for their creativity, and I thank all of the educators who worked to give our students this opportunity.”

James Manno, the District’s Fine and Performing Arts Supervisor, also commended the young artists and teachers.

“These students have worked very hard, and it is wonderful to have them receive this recognition,” Manno said. “Kudos to their art teacher Ms. McNally who proactively pursues this opportunity annually. Additional thanks to our Delia Bolden administrators and our Essex County leaders for valuing arts education and continuing to put children first.”

The students’ works will be displayed in the lobby of the Hall of Records at 465 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Newark through Wednesday, April 17th, when a reception for the students and their families will be held at 12 p.m.