Don’t Miss ‘Music for Kids, Part 2’—Saturday, October 18 at Maplewood Memorial Library

Where does a lifetime love of music begin?

For very young kids in our towns, it can begin this fall in the beautiful Maplewood Memorial Library—with “Music for Kids,” a new three-part pilot series of engaging, interactive musical adventures, designed for children 3- to 8-years-old (other ages are also welcome). The series debuted with great success on September 20, when both morning sessions were filled with excited children and caregivers.

Don’t miss the second of the three programs, coming up this Saturday: “Meet Your Musical Imaginations!” The show “stars” a double bass, two violins, and a lute—along with teaching artist Lizzie Burns and instrumentalists Rubén Rengel, Katie Hyun, and Adam Cockerham, who will lead kids in active and imaginative engagement with exciting pieces of music.

There will be two presentations of this 45-minute program on Saturday: at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The free-of-charge sessions take place in the Library’s light-filled Victor De Luca Community Room.

Reservations for kids, families, and caregivers are recommended but not mandatory. (Contact Joanne Beckerich, Maplewood Library Programming and Publicity Coordinator, at [email protected] or 973-762-1688 x5013)

Also, don’t forget to mark your calendars for the third and final program in the series: November 15th, “Songwriting on the Spot!”

The wife-and-wife duo leading the curation of this series are South Orange residents Lizzie Burns, bassist and teaching artist, and Deanna Kennett, Assistant Director at Carnegie Hall and teaching artist consultant.

Children learn the joy of music best when they start early and are actively involved. That’s the idea behind for “Music For Kids,” sponsored by The Maplewood Library with the support of an arts grant from Essex County. The series is inspired by a program created 30 years ago by Maplewood’s late, beloved community arts pioneer, Jim Buchanan.