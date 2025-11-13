Don’t Miss ‘Music for Kids, Part 3’—Saturday, Nov. 15 at Maplewood Memorial Library

From Music for Kids:

“Music for Kids,” a new three-part pilot series of engaging, interactive musical adventures designed for children 3-8 years old, has its final program of fall 2025 on Saturday, November 15, with sessions at 10 a.m. and at 11:30 a.m. at the beautiful, recently renovated Maplewood Memorial Library.

Don’t miss this exciting program, on Saturday, November 15: “Songwriting on the Spot!” SOMA songwriter, guitarist, and teaching artist Mary Amato will lead attendees in engaging with one another and with their own imaginations to create original songs together.

The Music for Kids series debuted with great success in September with “Game On! Cello and Bass” and followed up in October with the equally exciting “Meet Your Musical Imaginations!” In both sessions, young children and their parents and caregivers engaged in musical play, learned new musical sounds, and enjoyed listening games.

On Saturday, “Songwriting on the Spot!” will be presented twice: at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The free-of-charge sessions take place in the library’s light-filled Vic De Luca Community Room.

Reservations for kids, families, and caregivers are recommended but not mandatory. (Contact Joanne Beckerich, Maplewood Library Programming and Publicity Coordinator, at [email protected] or 973-762-1688 x5013.)

The wife-and-wife duo leading the curation of this series are South Orange residents Lizzie Burns, bassist and teaching artist, and Deanna Kennett], Assistant Director at Carnegie Hall and teaching artist consultant.

Children learn the joy of music best when they start early and are actively involved. That’s the idea behind for “Music For Kids,” sponsored by The Maplewood Library with the support of an arts grant from Essex County. The series is inspired by a program created 30 years ago by Maplewood’s late, beloved community arts pioneer, Jim Buchanan.