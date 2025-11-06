Essex County Commissioners Honor Maplewood Memorial Library

From the Essex County Commissioners:

Robert A. Marchman, president of the Maplewood Memorial Library Board of Trustees and Sarah Lester, director of the Maplewood Memorial Library (left and second on the left) were honored by County Commissioner A’Dorian Murray-Thomas on Wednesday, Nov. 5 at the Newark Hall of Records.

Commissioner Murray-Thomas praised the library for its wide range of programs and support for children and families. Founded in 1913, Maplewood Memorial Library is a cornerstone of civic life in Maplewood, New Jersey. Dedicated to being “open for all,” the library fosters lifelong learning, cultural engagement, and community connection through its inclusive programs, collections, and spaces.

HONORING THE MAPLEWOOD MEMORIAL LIBRARY

FOR ITS INCREDIBLE PROGRAMS, SERVICE & SUPPORT FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

WHEREAS, THE MAPLEWOOD MEMORIAL LIBRARY’S Children’s Services have offered dynamic programs and services for children and families for many years. This invigorates an already active and busy public library; and

WHEREAS, THE MAPLEWOOD MEMORIAL LIBRARY was able to accomplish this suite of programs and services through staff expertise, administrative support, strong backing from the Friends of the Library and the community, and vital partnerships with local organizations, authors, creatives, and local businesses; and

WHEREAS, THE MAPLEWOOD MEMORIAL LIBRARY especially focuses on giving kids a voice, and encouraging children who are struggling to read or who are experiencing other challenges; and

WHEREAS, THE MAPLEWOOD MEMORIAL LIBRARY empowers kids through decreasing barriers like overdue fines, and offering fun, multigenerational, family programs like New Jersey Makers Day, Teens Read to Kids, Saturday music series, Kids Speak Out, Comic Club, Lego programs, Meet the Olympians, Read to a Dog, Ice Cream Socials, Boogie Woogie Babies, Homeschooling Tuesdays, Family Art Experiences, and many more; and

WHEREAS, THE MAPLEWOOD MEMORIAL LIBRARY maintains an active and visible presence ni hte community ni many ways – through cultural events and festivals, and by creating a vibrant summer reading experience; and

WHEREAS, THE MAPLEWOOD MEMORIAL LIBRARY strives to give kids the opportunity to discover, explore, and learn about themselves and the world around them. Its goal is to give children and teens the opportunity to work together, to express their thoughts and ideas, and to be a positive part of their community; now, therefore, be it

RESOLVED, that the Essex County Board of County Commissioners hereby recognizes and commends THE MAPLEWOOD MEMORIAL LIBRARY for its dedication to outstanding services, programs, and support for children and families.