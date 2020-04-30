Eventage To Host Online Talent Show May 1 as Fundraiser for Freelance Event Pros

From Eventage:

Eventage, a nationally-renowned event production agency, has been in business for more than twenty years and faced many challenges over the decades. But the novel Coronavirus has delivered the greatest challenge of all, as more and more events are postponed and cancelled. While the agency has worked quickly to pivot existing and new clients to virtual events, the company’s dedicated freelancers (known as the eTeam) are likely not going to be needed for events that take place over the Internet.

“Our success over the last 20+ years has been largely due to the professionalism and dedication of our eTeam,” says Partner Matt Glass. “Right now we should be seeing our eTeamers every weekend, but with no physical events to produce we miss them a great deal and want to help in any way we can.”

To try and help members of the eTeam, Eventage came up with Good People, Great Talent, an online showcase of eTeamers performing live online. The show will be hosted by eTeamers and feature video tributes to the team from Eventage staffers. “It turns out eTeamers are not only good at managing volunteers, setting up signage and helping move thousands of people,” says Eventage Producer Mike Bellini, who is helping produce the show. “They’re also incredibly talented performers and we can’t wait for them to show the world what they can do.”

The show will raise money to support eTeamers during this incredibly tough time to be in the event business. One hundred percent of every donation will go to eTeamers (although donations are not tax-deductible). Generous donors can contribute now at www.fundly.com/eventage and can also earn rewards based on the amount of their donation.

Good People, Great Talent airs Friday, May 1 at 8pm ET at several streaming locations:

https://eventage.net/good-people-great-talent/

https://www.facebook.com/eventage.net/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5E0NOm6Lo8&feature=youtu.be

For more information, please contact Mike Bellini at [email protected]