Experience Truth, Art, and Dialogue at SOPAC’s Americans Who Tell the Truth – Opening Reception and Panel Discussion Tuesday, October 7

South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC), in proud partnership with Seton Hall University’s One College, One Exhibition, invites the community to step into an evening of truth, art, and dialogue at the opening reception of Americans Who Tell the Truth—Robert Shetterly’s renowned portrait series. The event takes place on Tuesday, October 7, from 6:00–8:00 PM at The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC, marking an artistic moment of community reflection and connection.

The opening reception will include a preview of five powerful portraits, each honoring individuals who challenged injustice and stood courageously for democratic ideals, as well as a live thought-provoking panel discussion exploring how truth-telling, art, and activism shape our community today. The panel is moderated by Dr. Bryan Crable, Founding Dean of SHU’s College of Human Development, Culture, and Media.

The exhibition will run from October 7, 2025 – October 31, 2025.

The Exhibition: Fusing Portraiture and Activism

Americans Who Tell the Truth is more than a gallery showcase; it is a celebration of courage and conviction. Featuring five extraordinary portraits: Langston Hughes, Pete Seeger, John Lewis, César Chávez, and Sojourner Truth, the exhibition honors individuals who have stood boldly against injustice and shaped the course of democratic ideals. Through portraiture, Shetterly’s collection sparks vital conversation around democracy, education, citizenship, and the common good.

“I’m so excited to partner with Seton Hall University to bring this thought-provoking exhibit to the SOPAC audience,” said Linda Beard, SOPAC’s Director of Arts Education, “Art is so much more than just creating, it’s a way for people to express themselves and inspire change. When we share our stories and perspectives, we empower each other to stand up for justice and reflect the values that shape our community. I hope everyone who visits finds the courage to speak the truths that matter, even when it’s hard.”

Live Panel Discussion: Truth Tellers in Our Community

At the opening reception on October 7, guests are invited to attend a compelling live conversation. This panel discussion—moderated by Dr. Bryan Crable, Founding Dean of Seton Hall’s College of Human Development, Culture, and Media—brings together distinguished voices whose lives exemplify civic courage and creative expression:

Rev. Dr. Terry L. Richardson, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of South Orange since 1997, is renowned for guiding his congregation through growth rooted in faith, justice, and civic engagement, bridging religion and public service.

Nette Forné Thomas is an acclaimed visual artist, educator, and curator, dedicated to inspiring through art education and her leadership as President of Pen and Brush, a pioneering advocate for women in the arts. Her work centers on cultural identity and representation. She has taught art at both Weequahic High School and Arts High School where she ultimately became an administrator.

John McEwen, Executive Director of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance, is recognized statewide for his leadership in arts access and inclusion, strengthening New Jersey’s theatre community and serving as a mentor advancing equity in the arts.

Dr. Bryan Crable is a leading scholar in communication, rhetorical theory, and identity, and the inaugural Dean of Seton Hall’s College of Human Development, Culture, and Media. He has researched the power of language and culture to challenge systems of inequality.

“SOPAC is thrilled to host a panel that brings together such passionate leaders dedicated to truth-telling and creative expression,” said SOPAC’s Executive Director, Lana Rogachevskaya, “By connecting art, activism, and community, we help shine a light on the issues that matter most. This panel is a chance for us to celebrate the power of shared stories and ideas.”

Americans Who Tell the Truth promises to spark meaningful reflection and spirited conversation—exploring the modern-day impact of truth-telling, storytelling, and civic courage in the quest for a more compassionate and just society.

As SOPAC celebrates its 20th Anniversary season, this event underscores the center’s passion for championing creative voices, deepening community connections, and serving as a hub for cultural expression. SOPAC is honored to work in partnership with Seton Hall University, providing a platform for dialogue, discovery, and civic engagement.

For further information, visit SOPAC’s website:

https://www.sopacnow.org/events/americans-who-tell-the-truth/

