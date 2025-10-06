Family Connections to Host ‘Through Our Eyes – A Survivor Art Gallery’ in Honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month on October 15

From Family Connections:

Family Connections invites the community to attend, Through Our Eyes – A Survivor Art Gallery. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, join us for an unforgettable evening as survivors in Family Connections’ Dreams program share their journeys through powerful, original artwork.

October 15, 2025

6 – 8 pm

The Co-Lab

57 South Orange Ave.

South Orange, NJ

The event includes:

Survivor-created Art

Music

A heartfelt testimony from a Dreams client

Light refreshments and community connection

To RSVP, go to: https://www.familyconnectionsnj.org/dreams-event/

Family Connections’ Dreams program is a six-month creative arts and therapeutic program for children and parents in Essex County impacted by domestic violence. Through art, drama, play therapy, and parent support, families are given tools to heal, grow, and strengthen relationships. The program empowers survivors to build resilience and reclaim hope for the future.