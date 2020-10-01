Arts & Culture Maplewood South Orange Sponsored

Film Critic Stephen Whitty Presents ‘The Screwball Comedy’ Tonight, October 1

By The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School access_timeOct-01-2020

From the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

STEPHEN WHITTY PRESENTS THE SCREWBALL COMEDY

Tonight! October 1, 7:30-8:30pm, Zoom. Fee: $20

Popular film critic Stephen Whitty returns (virtually) to the Adult School tonight to provide the antidote to politics — The Screwball Comedy! The 1930s and ‘40s were Hollywood’s Golden Age — but also a tumultuous time in which first the Great Depression, then the Second World War, turned America upside down, forcing people to rethink everything from class distinctions to gender roles. These were serious subjects, but also a fertile field for farce, and for roughly ten hilarious years the Screwball Comedy flourished, telling stories of giddy heiresses and high-society hijinks.

Whitty will focus on the work of two comic masters — Frank Capra and Howard Hawks — and examine the changing conditions that both led to this madcap genre and eventually spelled its end.

Click here to register.

Other Stories

  • Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Reimagined 2020-2021 Season
  • Film Critic Stephen Whitty Presents 'The Screwball Comedy' Tonight, October 1
  • Parents, Board of Ed Members Call for Changes to Virtual Instruction in South Orange, Maplewood Schools
  • Maplewood and South Orange Seniors are Among Winners of Essex County Art Show