Film Critic Stephen Whitty Presents ‘The Screwball Comedy’ Tonight, October 1

Popular film critic Stephen Whitty returns (virtually) to the Adult School tonight to provide the antidote to politics — The Screwball Comedy! The 1930s and ‘40s were Hollywood’s Golden Age — but also a tumultuous time in which first the Great Depression, then the Second World War, turned America upside down, forcing people to rethink everything from class distinctions to gender roles. These were serious subjects, but also a fertile field for farce, and for roughly ten hilarious years the Screwball Comedy flourished, telling stories of giddy heiresses and high-society hijinks.

Whitty will focus on the work of two comic masters — Frank Capra and Howard Hawks — and examine the changing conditions that both led to this madcap genre and eventually spelled its end.

