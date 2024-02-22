Final Week of Black History Month 2024 Celebration on Springfield Avenue

From the Springfield Avenue Partnership:

One week remains for Black History Month events on Springfield Avenue. Join local businesses and cultural organizations for events that educate and celebrate the achievements and traditions of Black artists, authors, historic figures, entrepreneurs, and hometown heroes.

Express Yourself Studios Presents A Special Art Exhibit:

Black Joy: Just Being

Through March 30

Express Yourself Studios

1877 Springfield Avenue

Springfield Avenue Partnership and Maplewood Village Alliance: Storefront Spotlight

February 10-29

Featuring educational posters of local and national Black leaders from the fields of civil rights, arts, history,

sports, politics, science, and more. This is a self-guided walking tour in storefront windows.

Maplewood Memorial Library Hilton Branch Presents:

Follow The Drinking Gourd Reading and Activities

February 22 | 4:00PM – 4:30PM

1688 Springfield Avenue

Express Yourself Studios Presents A Special BHM Art Lesson

Saturday, February 24 | 12:00PM To 1:30PM

Express Yourself Studios

1877 Springfield Avenue

D&C Presents Unity in Diversity Shop Small Retail Event

February 24 | 2PM to 7PM

The Event Room

1844 Springfield Avenue

Maplewood Memorial Library Hilton Branch Presents

Black History Month Ancestry Collage for Adults

Saturday, February 24 | 10:30AM to 12PM

1688 Springfield Avenue

Maplewood Arts and Culture Presents Jazz at The Gallery with Alex Desrivieres

Sunday, February 25 | 2 – 4PM

1978 Arts Center at 1978 Springfield Avenue

Visit Springfield Avenue Partnership’s website for more information.