Final Week of Black History Month 2024 Celebration on Springfield Avenue

From the Springfield Avenue Partnership:
One week remains for Black History Month events on Springfield Avenue. Join local businesses and cultural organizations for events that educate and celebrate the achievements and traditions of Black artists, authors, historic figures, entrepreneurs, and hometown heroes.
Express Yourself Studios Presents A Special Art Exhibit:
Black Joy: Just Being
Through March 30
Express Yourself Studios
1877 Springfield Avenue
Springfield Avenue Partnership and Maplewood Village Alliance: Storefront Spotlight
February 10-29
Featuring educational posters of local and national Black leaders from the fields of civil rights, arts, history,
sports, politics, science, and more. This is a self-guided walking tour in storefront windows.
Maplewood Memorial Library Hilton Branch Presents:
Follow The Drinking Gourd Reading and Activities
February 22 | 4:00PM – 4:30PM
1688 Springfield Avenue
Express Yourself Studios Presents A Special BHM Art Lesson
Saturday, February 24 | 12:00PM To 1:30PM
Express Yourself Studios
1877 Springfield Avenue
D&C Presents Unity in Diversity Shop Small Retail Event
February 24 | 2PM to 7PM
The Event Room
1844 Springfield Avenue
Maplewood Memorial Library Hilton Branch Presents
Black History Month Ancestry Collage for Adults
Saturday, February 24 | 10:30AM to 12PM
1688 Springfield Avenue
Maplewood Arts and Culture Presents Jazz at The Gallery with Alex Desrivieres
Sunday, February 25 | 2 – 4PM
1978 Arts Center at 1978 Springfield Avenue
Visit Springfield Avenue Partnership’s website for more information.