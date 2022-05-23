Free Community Concerts ‘Downtown After Sundown’ Return to South Orange Starting May 28

From South Orange Downtown:
The popular Downtown After Sundown (DAS) concert series returns to South Orange Downtown (SODT) on Saturday, May 28th with a high energy performance from Mama D & The Vexations.
From swing to pop, jazz to R&B, just about every musical style will be represented at these free community concerts which take place every Saturday evening from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm in Spiotta Park Memorial Weekend through Labor Day.
The schedule is as follows:
MAY
May 28 Mama D & The Vexations
JUNE
June 4 Jersey Swamp Cats
June 11 Los Traficantes Del Amor
June 18 Juneteenth Celebration
June 25 Jazz Night
JULY
July 2 The Accelerators
July 9 Acute Inflections
July 16 David Easton Band
July 30 Leonieke Scheuble
AUGUST
Aug 6 Sarah Hodd
Aug 13 Viva Flamenco
Aug 20 Band Of Strays
Aug 27 Forget The Whale
SEPTEMBER
Sept 3 Labor Day Celebration
*Lineup is subject to change
DAS is made possible with the generous support of the Presenting Sponsors of Hearth Realty Group: Jodi F. Campbell, Lindsey Stone, The Lichtman-Rabney Group, Jacqueline Hunter, Rodney Fontil and Randy Goldstein and is produced by South Orange Downtown. For more information on DAS and to view the latest lineup, please visit southorangedowntown.org.
About South Orange Downtown
Originally founded in 1991 as a Main Street organization, South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses. South Orange Downtown is the longest-operating Main Street Community in New Jersey. The organization’s mission is to strengthen the vitality of the downtown business district by supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones to improve the Village’s retail mix; raising funds for improvement and public art projects; producing events that complement existing stores and services; maintaining a clean, safe, and pedestrian-friendly downtown; and helping the governing body manage new development while preserving the attractive architectural legacy of the downtown area. The organization is run by an Executive Director and a volunteer board of directors made up of property owners, business owners, residents and other stakeholders. The organization produces key downtown events, including the Under Cover Music Fest, Summer Saturdays, Farmers Market, Hometown Holiday and more. For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.
PRESS CONTACT:
Melissa Hodge
Executive Director
melissa@southorangedowntown.org
P 973.763.6899