Freedom Rings: Juneteenth at Durand-Hedden in Maplewood

Despite a very rainy day, on Saturday, June 14th, the Durand-Hedden House & Garden Association and the South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race hosted a Juneteenth “Celebration of Freedom” event at the historic Durand-Hedden House in Maplewood. Attendees gathered under umbrellas and tents, determined to honor the significance of the day.

Historical re-enactors brought the past to life, sharing stories about the experiences of enslaved people. The program featured performances from the First Baptist Church of South Orange and the energetic Kamate Drummers, who kept everyone entertained under a giant tent as the rain fell.

Poets Eric Shorter and Heru Stewart moved the crowd with their words, while African line dancing brought energy and connection to the soggy grounds.

A children’s area offered face painting, crafts, and games. Grandma Emma’s was there with cobblers and breads, and Your Ultimate Patty Place and Cornbread offered their delicious specialities for sale.

It was a meaningful and fun day for all.