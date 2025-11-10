Gerald Albright and Special Guest Bradford Hayes Quartet to Perform “An Evening of Smooth Jazz” on Saturday, December 6

From Smooth Jazz New Jersey:

Friends of Symphony Hall along with Smooth Jazz New Jersey team up to bring adult contemporary music to the newly renovated Terrace Ballroom housed in Newark Symphony Hall. On Saturday, December 6, 2025, they present “An Evening of Smooth Jazz” with Gerald Albright and special guest Bradford Hayes Quartet. Doors open at 6:00pm show at 7:00pm.

Get ready for an unforgettable night of smooth grooves and electrifying jazz with Grammy-nominated saxophonist Gerald Albright and his band, one of the most celebrated and soulful voices in contemporary jazz. With his signature sound and high-energy performances, Albright has captivated audiences worldwide sharing the stage with icons like Anita Baker, Quincy Jones, and Whitney Houston, and topping the Billboard Jazz charts with multiple No. 1 albums. From funk-driven jams to romantic ballads, his live show delivers musicianship, charisma, and pure groove.

After decades of presenting Smooth Jazz in New York, either as a Producer for NY-based Smooth Jazz New York and Marquee Concerts, or as a Promoter, Rich Engel of Maplewood, the founder of the CD101.9 Smooth Cruise, has been bringing live “Contemporary Jazz” and R&B to New Jersey since 2023. For other shows and venues go to www.smoothjazznj.com