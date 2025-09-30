Grab Your Tickets for the MAPSO Family Follies Old-Timey Talent Show on Thursday, October 23

From Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture:

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!:

The FOLLIES is Thursday, October 23rd, 7:30 – 9pm (doors open 7pm) at The Woodland (60 Woodland Rd., Maplewood). Link for $10 tickets (5 per order): maplewoodartsandculture.org/follies

REMINDER: Online audition submissions accepted until midnight 9/30/25 at same link above.

Hey folks! Mark your calendars and get your tickets now for the must-see event of the season–the MAPSO FAMILY FOLLIES Old-Timey Talent Show! If you love old-school community charm, we’ve got a show for you! It’s not a contest and there’s no winner, just a low-stakes opportunity to showcase local talent with heartwarming, small-town variety fun!

The MAPSO FAMILY FOLLIES delights all ages with multi-cultural and multi-generational acts–no solos!–the more quirky, creative, and unpredictable the better. Last year’s sold-out, standing-room-only show at The Woodland had a line-up of parent/kid acts—including a family circus—plus a hilarious crew of neighbors, and fabulous local groups of singers, dancers, and even a roller-skating chicken!

The MAPSO FAMILY FOLLIES is made possible by the invaluable efforts and generous support of Andrea Teutli, Miriam R. Perez, and Stacey Ross-Trevor of the Division of Arts & Culture of Maplewood Township. Tori Chickering returns as Director/Emcee along with Katy Chapman as Co-producer, Cat Delett as Talent Coordinator, Ridley McIntyre as Stage Manager, and Elizabeth Sarkesian heading up Stage/House Crew. Sybil Rodgers returns as our Follies Consultant, with Craig Stout as Designer, Audrey Wade will be our spotlight operator, plus loads more invaluable Team Follies volunteers. It’s so much fun, you really should join us!

For a link to buy $10 tickets, past show photos, and FAQs, go to our FOLLIES webpage: maplewoodartsandculture.org/follies