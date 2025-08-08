Greenwood Gardens Board of Trustees Receives NJ State Governor’s Volunteerism Recognition

From Greenwood Gardens:

The Board of Trustees of Greenwood Gardens, the historic 28-acre public garden located in Short Hills, New Jersey, has been selected as a “Volunteer Group” honoree by the 2025 New Jersey State Governor’s Volunteerism Award panel of judges. The organization’s governing body was recognized for their dedicated leadership, individual expertise, generous volunteerism beyond their Board service, and financial support of Greenwood.

“Thanks to the Board of Trustees’ drive to go above and beyond the call of duty, Greenwood was able to sustain its operations and successfully welcome nearly 12,000 visitors last year, a record since opening to the public in 2013,” said Abby O’Neill, Executive Director. “We are very proud of our Board and grateful for their service that enables all members of the community to connect with nature and the arts in a historic garden oasis.” An official honoree certificate signed by Governor Murphy will be displayed in Greenwood’s Welcome Center.

The New Jersey State Governor’s Volunteerism Awards are the state’s official recognition for community service. Honorees achieve measurable community impact and represent outstanding acts of public service, without the expectation of recognition or compensation. Recipients demonstrate unique vision, dedication, tenacity of heroic proportion, and serve as an inspiration to others.

ABOUT GREENWOOD GARDENS

Greenwood Gardens is a non-profit 28-acre public garden and historic site located at 274 Old Short Hills Road in Short Hills, New Jersey. A former private estate owned by the Day and Blanchard families, today Greenwood is a peaceful haven graced by terraced gardens, stately fountains, woodlands, grottoes, Arts and Crafts follies, and winding paths dating to the 1920s. Greenwood Gardens is supported by gifts, membership, and volunteers. For further information, visit www.greenwoodgardens.org or call 973-258-4026. Please follow us on Facebook @GreenwoodShortHills and Instagram @greenwoodgardensnj.