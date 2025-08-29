Honk, Honk, Honk! Maplewood Porchfest 2025 Is Coming to Hilton August 31

From Maplewood Porchfest 2025:
Maplewood Porchfest 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, August 31 from 1-5 p.m. (rain date, Monday, September 1). We hope to see you there!
Just as in previous years, our free event will feature numerous porches around the Hilton neighborhood of Maplewood, NJ with a wide array of music and entertainment throughout the afternoon.
Get your t-shirt at the Maplewood Porchfest pop-up at General Store Shops & Café. (1875 Springfield Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040) on Saturday, August 30, from 10-1PM.
Can’t make the pop-up date? Contact us here to place your order and we will do a drop-off (must be local to SOMA) after purchase!
All proceeds keep Porchfest free and commercial free.
You can also keep Maplewood Porchfest marching and playing on, by donating at givebutter.com/maplewoodporchfest.