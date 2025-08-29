Honk, Honk, Honk! Maplewood Porchfest 2025 Is Coming to Hilton August 31

Get your t-shirt at the Maplewood Porchfest pop-up at General Store Shops & Café. (1875 Springfield Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040) on Saturday, August 30, from 10-1PM.

Can’t make the pop-up date? Contact us here to place your order and we will do a drop-off (must be local to SOMA) after purchase!

All proceeds keep Porchfest free and commercial free.

You can also keep Maplewood Porchfest marching and playing on, by donating at givebutter.com/maplewoodporchfest.