In Celebration of Black History, West African Storytelling Comes to Maplewood Hilton Library Feb. 11

From BurkinaBe In Action:

In celebration of Black History Month, BBIA BurkinaBe In Action, and its partners, Le Club des littéraires and Bink International Charity, are organizing a fun family event hosted at the Maplewood Hilton Branch Library.

BBIA invites the Maplewood and South Orange Community members to attend its Bilingual (French) West African Storytelling program on Saturday February 11, 2023 at the Maplewood Hilton Branch Library starting at 12 noon and ending at 1.30pm. This is a free event, and no registration is required.

The program, BBCONTES, whose sponsors include the Maplewood Library and a few West African local businesses, aims to raise community awareness surrounding West African culture.

“Our program BBCONTES: West African Folktales – Bilingual ( French ) Storytelling is a hit with families,” says Alizeta Diallo, Founder and CEO of BBIA. “Not only are we able to promote West African culture through storytelling, dance, teaching of French language, and gifting of meaningful art presents, but we engage the children and parents for an incredible fun time!”

During the event, parents and kids observe different West African dances, listen to a West African folktale in French and then English, participate by answering questions on the folktale, and this time on a Black History Month trivia, and also sing songs in both French and English.

Following the event, parents, and children, some dressed in their West African outfits, are encouraged to mingle and practice their language skills.

For more information about BBIA BurkinaBe In Action or how to get involved or support the organization, please contact us at bbia.us.bf@gmail.com

About BBIA BurkinaBe In Action

BBIA is a NJ registered nonprofit organization. Its main objective is to promote West African’s culture and communities in the United States. This objective can only be achieved Local non-profit and its partners celebrate Black History Month

BBIA organizes BBCONTES: West African Folktales – Bilingual ( French ) Storytelling for families through the creation of lasting relationships and partnerships between all the actors of the West African communities AND local communities