Jennifer Egan and Children’s Day Headline 2022 Maplewood South Orange Book Festival

From the MAPSO Book Festival:

The Sixth Annual MAPSO Book Festival will open on Thursday, September 29th at 7:30PM with a special event featuring best-selling author Jennifer Egan, who will be signing copies of her new book, The Candy House. Jennifer will be in conversation with Pamela Erens. This event will be held at the Woodland in Maplewood and is free of charge.

Jennifer Egan’s 2017 novel, Manhattan Beach, a New York Times bestseller, was awarded the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction, and was chosen as New York City’s One Book One New York read. Her previous novel, A Visit From the Goon Squad, won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Critics Circle Award, and the Los Angeles Times book prize, and was recently named one of the best books of the decade by Time Magazine and Entertainment Weekly. Her new novel, The Candy House, a sibling to A Visit From the Goon Squad, was published earlier this year.

The festival children’s day will take place on Sunday, October 2nd from 11AM-4PM at the Woodland, and will feature over 50 picture books, middle grade and young adult authors, plus kids’ games and book-related activities, music, face-painting, big green balloons, and much, much more! The children’s day is also free of charge.

For more information, go to mapsobookfest.org.