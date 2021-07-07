‘Juliet and Her Romeo’ Directed by ‘House of Cards’ Actor Nathan Darrow Premieres July 9 at Floods Hill

After a difficult and seemingly endless period without live theater, the Maplewood and South Orange community will have an opportunity to witness the words of one of William Shakespeare’s most produced.

Shakespeare in Our Parks, in association with American Theater Group, will present “Juliet & Her Romeo,” a one-hour adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” The free performances will take place at Floods Hill in South Orange on July 9-11 and 16-18 at 8pm.

The production is helmed by director Nathan Darrow and producer Susan Hyon, a husband-and-wife team who live in South Orange. Darrow is known for his acting roles on stage and screen, including feature roles in both “House of Cards” and “Gotham.” Hyon has been a performer and resident artist with both Target Margin and The Atlantic Theater Company in New York. Pre-pandemic, she wrote and performed her play “Soo Jin Pretty Nail (and more!)” at Luna Stage in West Orange.

Read more about actor, director, and volunteer emergency medical technician Nathan Darrow.

“The rehearsal process has been creative and demanding,” says Darrow, who describes the play as having “a dramatic spine that is very simple — it is two young people, full of the greatest power the universe has ever known, trying, with everything they have, to reduce the social distance between their bodies.”

The six-person ensemble is a mix of seasoned professionals with current and recent graduates of Columbia High School.

Broadway and Shakespeare veteran Alvin Keith will take on the roles of both Mercutio and Friar Laurence, Regional mainstay Kevis Hillocks will play Chorus, and stage and screen performer Patricia Randell will appear as the Nurse.

Recent graduate Sylvie Schuetz (CHS ’21) will play the role of Romeo, sophomore Madison McGehee (CHS ’23) has been cast as Juliet, and Glynnis Goff (CHS ’21) – who also graduated from CHS this spring – will perform the roles of Benvolio and Prince Escalus.

And Darrow is excited about the commingling of casting backgrounds. “The alchemy that has occurred [during rehearsals] has really just even exceeded what I expected in great ways,” he says. “I think the more experienced actors are charmed and heartened by the younger people. I definitely see the younger people inspired and impressed by the experienced professionals. The most important thing is that they’re all doing it together. They’re all colleagues.”

Darrow’s personal experience with the play pre-dates this particular production. “I very grateful I got to play Romeo,” he says, having also performed the leading roles in both “Henry V” and “Hamlet.” “Even before I played [Romeo], I was reading it and thinking about it. I’ve gotten closer over this process and these people helped me do that. All of these actors have nourished my relationship to the play.”

In addition to the 60-minute adaptation, Darrow and Hyon have also provided an opportunity for young actors, adults, and non-professionals to perform small sections from both Shakespeare’s plays and sonnets. Titled “More Love, a Companion Piece to Juliet and Her Romeo,” the event will take place after each performance of “Juliet and Her Romeo” during the second weekend, July 16, 17, and 18.

Hyon and Darrow worked to find a way to feature the young actors who auditioned but were not cast in the production. “These young actors were all amazing, beautiful, and so courageous,” says Hyon. “They memorized text that’s very hard. We spent so much time with them and knew that we had to figure out a way to include them.”

In addition to the young actors, non-professional adult actors will also perform. Darrow will emcee the event, and both Darrow and Hyon will perform short pieces.

The company is more than aware of the significance the production has as one of the first live theatrical events that audiences will experience since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Nathan has talked to the cast about who they are as people coming out of COVID, coming out of this time of social upheaval — especially for actors who are used to working,” says Hyon. “What is it to not have worked in forever, and then try to do a play again? Do you want to be that same person you were? Hopefully we have learned or grown, or have more experience. And entering it is something pretty interesting and maybe that can be observed by the audience.”

The Details:

Juliet & Her Romeo

July 9-11 & 16-18, 8pm

Floods Hill

100 N. Ridgewood Rd, South Orange, NJ

Post-show talkbacks on Saturday, July 10

Admission is free.

Run time: approx 60 min.

Seating will be festival style, first come, first seated.

Performances on July 16, 17, and 18 will be followed by “More Love, A Companion Piece to Juliet and Her Romeo,” featuring sonnets and scenes performed by William Shakespeare and emceed by Nathan Darrow