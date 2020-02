From Vanguard Theater Company:

Vanguard Theater Company’s youngest thespians had the best closing show ever, when Lin Manuel Miranda came to the Sunday matinee performance of The Wiz of Oz.

Kazoani Gonmiah, who played Dorothy, with Lin Manuel Miranda (Vanguard . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.