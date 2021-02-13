Lydia Johnson Dance School Announces 2021 Late Winter, Spring, and Summer Plans

From Lydia Johnson Dance School

The Lydia Johnson Dance School, in Partnership with Maplewood Arts and Culture, announces their 2021 late winter, spring, and summer plans.

February/March: 5-session Late Winter Safe at Home (Zoom) Classes with interactive curriculum using small groups! (see below for details)

April: OUTDOOR in person classes on the Patio at The Burgdorff Center.

July: Dance Camp 2021: Burgdorff studios and outdoor spaces. July 5-23.

Camp has traditionally been 9:00am-1:00pm for 1,2, or 3 weeks. Exact time schedule TBA depending on the Covid19 situation. 1st grade through early high school. Teens can apply to be Interns!

***April Outdoor and Summer Camp Registration will open in March.

For information email Lydia directly at: [email protected]

To register: https://dancestudio-pro.com/online/lydiajohnsondance

Website: https://www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com/

Class Programs and Descriptions

February/March: 5-session Late Winter Safe at Home (Zoom) Classes

Saturday – Creative Ballet for Ages 3yrs- 5 yrs (Preschool and Kindergarten)

Dates: 2/27, 3/6, 3/13, 3/20, 3/27 – 9:30-10:15am – $118

Monday – Ballet with a CREATIVE Twist! (Levels 2 and 3)

Dates: 2/22, 3/1, 3/8, 3/15, 3/22 – 5:15-6:45pm – $145

Level 2: Grades 3-5 – Level 3: Grades 6 -10

Thursday – Ballet with a CREATIVE Twist (Level 1 – K-2nd grade)

Dates: 2/25, 3/4, 3/11, 3/18, 3/25 – 4:00-5:00 pm – $135

​Thursday – Contemporary with a JAZZ Twist! (Level 2 and 3)

Dates: 2/25, 3/4, 3/11, 3/18, 3/25 – 5:15-6:45pm – $145

Level 2: Grades 3-5 – Level 3: Grades 6 -10

LJD Zoom Philosophy

With the creative use of Zoom technology, we can offer an individuated curriculum by using breakout rooms and placing students in groups as needed to work on technical skills or choreography projects. Students can begin to choreograph dances with more sophisticated components, including canons, spatial design, exits and entrances, and counterpoint. We will make sure that students have time to connect with one another and share their work, as we know this is an important part of virtual instruction to find a warm and nurturing connection.

Class Descriptions

Our new Ballet with a Twist curriculum includes both technique and a focus on each dancer’s creative ideas as we explore the contemporary use of the ballet vocabulary in the dances of choreographers such as George Balanchine and William Forsythe. Ballet has changed and is no longer focused exclusively on story ballets. The class includes the unique chance to create dances in small Zoom “break out rooms.” We have added dancing with props, dancing to modern music, creating our own class ballet, small group choreography. The series includes viewing excerpts of incredible modern ballets that we have found to be inspiring to young dancers!

Our new Contemporary with a JAZZ Twist curriculum has been revamped to include jazz sequences and steps often springing from Broadway shows! We have found that in a virtual setting the music and excitement of dancing jazz steps lifts everyone’s spirits! Contemporary and Jazz dance share a common base in ballet positioning, and this is emphasized in our warmup. Our unique program includes creating dances in small groups using Zoom “break out rooms” and we have added challenging and exciting elements such as dancing with props, dancing using chairs, dancing to a story line, creating a story line in a small group and more!

Creative Ballet: This class offers a unique curriculum which allows for a both a joyous experience as well as basic dance skill development. Our classes for 3-5-year-olds include movement stories, creative games, structured free dance, dance with a prop, show and tell, musical interludes, dancing the roles in story ballets, and ballet basics. Each day will have a surprise “treasure box” interlude with a special activity!