Lydia Johnson Dance School Announces Exciting Fall Program For All Ages

From Lydia Johnson Dance School:

The acclaimed Lydia Johnson Dance (LJD) School program will begin this fall on September 19, 2022, with classes for preschoolers through adults at the Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts in Maplewood Village, where the LJD professional company is in residence.

The LJD School is unique in its link to the professional company and in offering the study of dance composition in every class. Using their own creativity, young dancers find their own niche and increase in confidence as they learn to experience the art of making their own dances. Because choreography is explored from a structural perspective, with serious consideration given to compositional elements and choice of music, student dancers of every level can create sophisticated and evocative dances. This creative, fine arts approach is an alternative to standard commercial dance education.

The program is known for its warmth, and non-competitive approach. LJD students go on to major in dance at esteemed colleges and to be accepted into intensive dance programs for which auditions are required.

LJD’s classes are taught by professional dancers currently performing with the Company in New York. This link between the School and professional Company creates an inspiring atmosphere.

The Student Company allows invited dancers 6th grade and up to choreograph and perform, and selected students will be performing with the Company in New York this fall.

For older teens and adults, the popular Teen/Adult Modern class will once again be held Monday evenings from 7:00-8:15pm, and Ballet for Everyone for 6th grade through adult including athletes, musicians and singers, will be on Wednesdays from 6:00-7:15pm.

As a not-for-profit, LJD offers a Scholarship Program for families in need of financial assistance and gives $20,000 annually in scholarships so every child can study dance.

To discuss curriculum and find the right class for your dancer, email Lydia directly at lydia@lydiajohnsondance.org.

The School:

www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com

The Company:

www.lydiajohnsondance.org