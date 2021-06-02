Arts & CultureMaplewoodSchools / KidsSponsored

Lydia Johnson Dance School Announces June Mini-Session Classes

by Lydia Johnson Dance
written by Lydia Johnson Dance
From Lydia Johnson Dance School

The LJD School’s June classes will be held outdoors at The Burgdorff Center with masks required. 

The LJD School is the not-for-profit education component of the professional dance company.

At LJD every child is a dance maker!  In addition to technique, the focus is on student choreography. Students experience the creative process in a joyful and warm environment. Lydia Johnson’s choreography continues to garner acclaim in New York.  

June Classes will be held on Mondays or Fridays and include: 

Creative Ballet for 3-5 year olds on Mondays or Fridays at Burgdorff  (also on Saturdays on ZOOM)  

​Ballet with a Contemporary Twist on Mondays for 1st & 2nd or 3rd-5th grades 

Contemporary with a Jazz Twist on Fridays for 3rd-5th grades or 6th – 10th grades

For the complete June schedule: 

https://www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com/june-classes

To REGISTER:

https://dancestudio-pro.com/online/lydiajohnsondance 

LJD School offers 2 summer programs. A MWF morning ballet class for 3-5 year olds and a half day Dance Camp for rising 3rd graders and up Scholarships are available and there is a Teen Internship program. Questions or to arrange to speak with Lydia:  ljdanceschool@gmail.com

“Johnson is a craftsman and a poet; her works, which stress the ensemble and attend closely to the music, have an ebb and flow in addition to a strong emotional current. The basis of her technique is ballet, and her dancers are strong.'”     The New Yorker 

