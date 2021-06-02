Lydia Johnson Dance School Announces June Mini-Session Classes

From Lydia Johnson Dance School

The LJD School’s June classes will be held outdoors at The Burgdorff Center with masks required.

The LJD School is the not-for-profit education component of the professional dance company.

At LJD every child is a dance maker! In addition to technique, the focus is on student choreography. Students experience the creative process in a joyful and warm environment. Lydia Johnson’s choreography continues to garner acclaim in New York.

June Classes will be held on Mondays or Fridays and include:

Creative Ballet for 3-5 year olds on Mondays or Fridays at Burgdorff (also on Saturdays on ZOOM)

​Ballet with a Contemporary Twist on Mondays for 1st & 2nd or 3rd-5th grades

Contemporary with a Jazz Twist on Fridays for 3rd-5th grades or 6th – 10th grades

For the complete June schedule:

https://www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com/june-classes

To REGISTER:

https://dancestudio-pro.com/online/lydiajohnsondance

LJD School offers 2 summer programs. A MWF morning ballet class for 3-5 year olds and a half day Dance Camp for rising 3rd graders and up Scholarships are available and there is a Teen Internship program. Questions or to arrange to speak with Lydia: ljdanceschool@gmail.com

“Johnson is a craftsman and a poet; her works, which stress the ensemble and attend closely to the music, have an ebb and flow in addition to a strong emotional current. The basis of her technique is ballet, and her dancers are strong.'” The New Yorker