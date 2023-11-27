Lydia Johnson Dance School Offers Nutcracker Workshops for Children

From Lydia Johnson Dance School:

Lydia Johnson Dance School announces the return of their beloved Nutcracker Workshops, back by popular demand this December!

Young dancers will listen to the beautiful Tchaikovsky themes and dance creatively to the musical dynamics and story line. Students can choose to dance as any Nutcracker character such as Clara, Fritz, the Mouse King or Queen! Workshops are open to all interested children with or without ballet experience and include making a simple craft to take home. Students are welcome to wear their favorite Nutcracker-inspired outfit or simply a favorite danceable costume! Children 3-5 yrs or 1st -2nd grades may register for one or both workshops.

Nutcracker Workshops will be taught by Laura Di Orio, an LJD professional Company Principal Dancer and the LJD School’s ballet teacher. Workshops will be held at the Burgdorff Center for Performing Arts in Maplewood Village on Sundays, December 10th and December 17th

Preschool and Kindergarten: 3-5 years 11am-12pm

Includes The Nutcracker story, pre-ballet and imaginative dance sequences, as well as a craft young dancers can take home.

Dance + Choreography: 1st – 2nd grades 12-1pm

Includes The Nutcracker story, basic intro ballet steps, and creative student choreography danced to the Tchaikovsky score. Beginners welcome.

For specific fees, more information, or to set up a time to talk, email: ljdanceschool@gmail.com

To register: www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com

The LJD School thanks the Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture

LJD is a New Jersey 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization