Lydia Johnson Dance School to Offer Outdoor Dance Classes Saturday, November 7

From the Lydia Johnson Dance School

The Lydia Johnson Dance School announces a wonderful OUTDOOR dance day Dance Classes on the Patio, Saturday November 7th. LJD is a not-for-profit which gives scholarships to our local community to allow all children to study dance.

Two classes will take place on the patio at The Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts at 10 Durand Rd Maplewood where Lydia Johnson Dance has been in residence for many years. This special day is presented in partnership with Maplewood Arts & Culture.

Young dancers can choose to take one of these two classes and dress warmly! Due to social distancing space is very limited. Masks required at all times. Fee: $20 per class. Our classes are taught by our professional dancers who love teaching.

NUTCRACKER JOY! For K-2nd grade

Dance to the beautiful music of the beloved Nutcracker! The lovely patio at Burgdorff with its old stone walls is the perfect spot for our Nutcracker class. We will go over the story and the ballet steps used in the various chapters of this iconic work. As Nutcracker performances are cancelled this year join us to keep our love of this tradition alive! We love our ballet tutus, Nutcracker costumes, sparkle dresses – choose what can be worn over warm outdoor clothing depending on weather.

CONTEMPORARY DANCE WITH A HAT! For all ages starting in 1st grade

Bring your favorite hat as a prop and create fabulous sequences twirling and tossing your chapeau! Fun for the experienced dancer and the novice as well! A warm up will get us started and the class will include sequences our students add their ideas to! A true experience of joy and community right on the patio at Burgdorff. Please bring a hat that can be manipulated and which holds its shape if possible!

More info and to Register: www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com

Info on the professional company: www.lydiajohnsondance.org

Or email us at [email protected]