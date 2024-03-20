Lydia Johnson Dance School’s Student Company to Perform in NYC on March 24 & April 28

From Lydia Johnson Dance School:

On Sunday March 24 members of the LJD Student Company (SC) will share a work- in -process at The Ailey Studios in NYC alongside 3 professional dances by acclaimed choreographer, and LJD School Director, Lydia Johnson. This wonderful opportunity for young dancers is part of the unique and nonprofit LJD School’s approach to dance education which links the professional company to the school.

On Sunday April 28 the Student Company will again be dancing in a NYC Studio Showing of their own, also at Ailey, with multiple student choreographed pieces.

The upcoming March 24 Studio Showing begins at 3:00 pm (doors open at 2:30) Admission is by donation. (Children must be over 6 years old and able to sit quietly for over an hour) The Ailey Studios 405 West 55th St. at 9Th Avenue Studios 6C & 6D

Lydia Johnson Dance has received much acclaim for Ms. Johnson’s choreography and for the eloquence of her dancers.

“Johnson is adept at capturing the beauty and pathos in music—her musical choices are well-considered, and it’s clear that she really “feels” the emotion contained in the notes. She translates harmony and texture into a narrative of human intimacy and empathy.” Marina Harss, The New Yorker

www.lydiajohnsondance.org

www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com