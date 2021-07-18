Lydia Johnson Dance to Present Free Outdoor Performance on Friday, July 23

From Lydia Johnson Dance

Lydia Johnson Dance’s professional company, in partnership with Maplewood Arts and Culture, will be performing on Friday July 23 from 6:00-6:30 pm. (Rain date of Saturday July 24, same time.) This FREE outdoor performance will take place at the intersection of Highland Place and Maplewood Avenue in Maplewood Village. Lydia Johnson Dance is the Dance Company in Residence at The Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts and presents a New York Season annually. Lydia Johnson Dance School offers Ballet and Contemporary classes with a unique emphasis on student choreography at Burgdorff. The LJD School Teen Interns will perform a brief work prior to the professional piece.

Ms. Johnson, is an acclaimed choreographer with rave reviews in The New York Times, The New Yorker, Dance View Times, Broadway Dance among other publications.

“Johnson is a craftsman and a poet; her works, which stress the ensemble and attend closely to the music, have an ebb and flow in addition to a strong emotional current. The basis of her technique is ballet, and her dancers are strong.”

The New Yorker Magazine