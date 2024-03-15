Mamma Mia! You Cannot Resist These CHS Musical Photos

After the Columbia High School stage was deemed unsafe in late January, the dedicated team of parents, educators, staff and students who put on the annual, award-winning CHS musical took on the complex and enormous task of moving the school district’s premiere annual performing arts event to a new location.

After juggling a few date changes — and finding alternative practice space at Prospect Presbyterian Church in Maplewood — the show did go on, opening March 14 in the Maplewood Middle School Auditorium.

a second show has been added on March 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Opening night photos by company photographer Noelle Deihl-Harteveld: