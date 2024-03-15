Arts & CultureMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Mamma Mia! You Cannot Resist These CHS Musical Photos

by
written by Photos by Noelle Deihl-Harteveld
After the Columbia High School stage was deemed unsafe in late January, the dedicated team of parents, educators, staff and students who put on the annual, award-winning CHS musical took on the complex and enormous task of moving the school district’s premiere annual performing arts event to a new location.

After juggling a few date changes — and finding alternative practice space at Prospect Presbyterian Church in Maplewood — the show did go on, opening March 14 in the Maplewood Middle School Auditorium.

Performance dates are listed below (a second show has been added on March 17 at 6:30 p.m.). Purchase tickets here. Or, if they are sold out (which they will be shortly!) go to the Columbia High School Families Facebook group to buy/swap tickets.

Opening night photos by company photographer Noelle Deihl-Harteveld:

Photo by Noelle Deihl-Harteveld

