Maplewood Arts and Culture Announces 2020 Photo Contest Winners

Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture is pleased to announce Tessa Elle Goldstein as the 1st Place Winner of the MAPLEWOOD 2020 PHOTO CONTEST. Tessa’s photo, “Laughter is the Best Medicine,” with 503 votes brought joy and chuckles to all who voted for it. Tessa is 11 years old and a photography enthusiast.

2nd Place was awarded to professional photographer Joy Yagid with the submission titled, “A Wintery View from the Oakland Road Bridge.” Her beautiful snowy landscape in black and white received 406 votes. Claire Sinclair, a local photographer and teacher received 3rd place with 333 votes for “Tuscan Art Camp.” Claire’s shot of the magnificent tudor facade of Tuscan School is graced with bold bursts of color as campers display their eye-catching umbrella creations.

The Photo Contest had over 100 submissions from both amateur and professional photographers of all ages. The photos submitted showcase the celebration of life, residents, and scenery of Maplewood. The 15 finalists received over 3,100 votes in total. Remaining finalists are Kristen Cavo, Dayana Poulard, Monika Lenard, Carl Patterson, Alexa Garrido, Yari Sousa, Lydia Lacey, Jay Pingree, Jamie Meier, Franck Lazare, Eric Lax, and Kimming Chan.

“We appreciate the participants behind the lens who submitted snapshots of life in Maplewood, as well as all the voters who took the time to vote,” says Ana De Archuleta, Director, Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture. Mayor Frank says, “This virtual event was a fantastic way to engage the community and share positive and beautiful views and aspects of life in Maplewood.” The Mayor was especially excited to hear that the winner, whose picture captured the hearts of many, was from 11 year old Goldstein. Like Mayor Frank, we all look forward to more photos from Maplewood’s newest talent, Tessa Elle Goldstein.

The Photo Contest was made possible through partnerships with The Maplewood Village Alliance and The Springfield Avenue Partnership, as well as through the generous support of local businesses. Photos of the winners and finalists will be on exhibit in the windows of 1978 Arts Center located at 1978 Springfield Avenue in Maplewood.