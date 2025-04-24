Maplewood Company Creates Media for New National Museum

Maplewood-based Redglass Pictures led the media creation for the 30,000-square-foot exhibit space of the new National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas, which honors the inspiring lives and legacies of ordinary Americans who took extraordinary action in the service of others.

This includes: immersive large-scale installations, interactive exhibits, short films, and audio experiences. With a board of directors that includes three former U.S. presidents, the museum serves as the premier institution dedicated to the stories, impact and legacy of Medal of Honor recipients.

Redglass Pictures production studio was co-founded by Sarah Klein and Tom Mason and specializes in nonfiction storytelling for installation, editorial and brands.

According to Klein, the company has been at the forefront of immersive nonfiction storytelling for more than a decade. Klein and Mason believe that successful immersive storytelling lets people feel as if they have landed in a different place and time and impacts the audience in indelible ways.

The National Medal of Honor Museum opened on National Medal of Honor Day, March 25, 2025. Redglass worked in collaboration with Dome, the lead interactive media team and G&A, the exhibit designer. According to a Redglass Pictures news release, Michael Lewis, executive creative director of G&A, is also a Maplewood native.