Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture Invites Young Female Artists To Submit Artwork for ‘Just Like a Girl’ Exhibition

From The Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture:

The Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture invites young female artists, ages 10 – 20, to submit their artwork for Just Like A Girl*, a collaborative exhibition at 1978 Maplewood Arts Center in celebration of Women’s History Month. The exhibition, running from March 15 – March 30, 2025, aims to challenge stereotypes and showcase the creativity, strength, and vision of young female artists.

We encourage participants to explore and redefine the phrase Just Like A Girl* through their art—flipping outdated narratives and demonstrating the power, resilience, and brilliance of girls in the creative world.



Submission Deadline is March 9th!



All participants will receive a gift certificate to A Paper Hat – An Art Supply Store in Maplewood!

Inspiration and Accepted Mediums – Submissions can be individual works or collaborative group projects.

Paint Like A Girl

Draw Like A Girl

Photograph Like A Girl

Sculpt Like A Girl

Digital Art Like A Girl

Mixed Media Like A Girl

What does it mean to be a girl?

What does it mean to do something like a girl?

Exhibition Location

1978 Maplewood Arts Center

1978 Springfield Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040

Eligibility

Open to individual artists and artist teams. Participants may submit proposals featuring existing artwork. Open to female residents of Maplewood or South Orange ages 10-20.

*We welcome all who identify as female, including non-binary persons too.

Application Requirements

Artists must complete a Google Form submission, including 1 to 3 pieces of artwork for consideration.

Timeline

February 17, 2025 – Call for Art opens

March 9, 2025 – Submission deadline (5PM) & Artists to drop-off artwork at 1978 Maplewood Arts Center. For special accommodations, please contact [email protected]

March 10 – 13, 2025 – Installation

March 15, 2025 – Opening Reception from 2 – 5PM

March 30, 2025 – Closing Reception

March 31 – April 4, 2025 – Artists to pick up artwork at 1978 Arts Center (9 AM – 4:30 PM)

After opening reception (March 15 from 2 – 5pm), additional viewing days will be Saturdays and Sundays 2 – 4pm, 3/16, 3/22, 3/23, 3/29, 3/30.

Important Notes

All artwork must be ready to display , including framed (if needed) and any necessary hanging attachments.

Artists are responsible for delivering and picking up their work.

Questions?

Contact Andrea Teutli at [email protected] or phone 973-843-7157 for more information.

We look forward to celebrating the creative voices of young female artists and redefining what it means to make art Just Like A Girl!*