Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture to Host ‘Day of the Dead’ Celebration on November 1 at The Woodland

From The Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture

The Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture, together with Cross Cultural Works, and the MAPSO Latinx community invite you to The Day of the Dead/Dia de Muertxs Celebration, at the Woodland on November 1st, 2020. In this Cultural Celebration of one of the most colorful and meaningful days of the year, we will pay homage to our ancestors, as well as, this year, honoring those who have died from COVID-19 and Black Lives lost at the hands of police brutality.



Originating in Mexico and celebrated throughout the world, The Day of the Dead is where family and friends gather to reflect on and pay tribute to loved ones who have passed on. It is believed that during this time, their souls return home to live with living relatives and to be nourished by the essence of the food and drink offered to them on the altars. Traditions connected with the holiday include building altars using sugar skulls, marigolds, and favorite foods of the deceased to celebrate their lives. Come to learn the special meaning of each object on the altars!



While Halloween focuses upon the grisly or frightening aspects of death and the dead, The Day of the Dead is a celebration of their lives, a happy occasion to honor and remember loved ones who have departed this life. Despite its name, Day of the Dead is considered a cheerful event rather than one of mourning.



Craft Day — Sunday, October 25, 12pm-2pm

Prior to the community celebration, there will be a craft day to decorate the altars. Join us on Sunday October 25th, 12pm-2pm at the Woodland Westside Patio so your family can learn to make paper flowers and papel picado to decorate the skulls for the altars. Materials will be provided. This event is free with registration.



Community Celebration — Sunday, November 1

The Day of the Dead Community Celebration will be held November 1st, 2020 in the Woodland West Side Patio. There you will have the opportunity to enjoy activities, listen to traditional music, including the Mariachi Academy of New York. To fully participate in this joyous occasion, bring pictures of loved ones, marigolds, and pan de muerto, a traditional Mexican sweet bread, to add to the altars. This event is free with registration; families can register for ONE of the following hour slots: 1pm-2pm, 2:30pm-3:30pm and 4pm-5pm.



With COVID-19 Guidelines, all guests must register, wear a mask, and maintain social distance at both the Craft Day and Community Celebration. Free Registration: https://maplewood.recdesk.com/Community/Program



For more information visit http://www.maplewoodartsandculture.org/ or email [email protected].



The mission of the Division of Arts & Culture, under the Community Service Department is to foster a creative community of artists and organizations, enhancing the quality of life for residents of Maplewood by ensuring that artistic and cultural experiences are inclusive and accessible to all.