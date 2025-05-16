Maplewood Front Man Releases New Album with Skyfactor Band Mates

Last year, Skyfactor, featuring Maplewood resident Bob Ziegler in lead vocals, wowed fans at Maplewoodstock. This year, Ziegler and bandmates have more news: They released their fourth album, titled “Master Plan”, on May 16. It’s now available for streaming or on vinyl.

It’s their most ambitious album to date, said Ziegler. “Master Plan delivers on what we always thought was possible for the band. Sonically it’s our biggest album yet and the songwriting reflects the journey we’ve been on these past 20 years.”

Even if you missed Skyfactor at Maplewoodstock last year, you may have heard their songs featured on TV shows like MTV’s “Teen Mom,” NBC’s “The Voice” and “The Eric Andre Show.”

Ziegler explains that the group formed on a rooftop in NYC’s East Village 20 years ago, when he and friend Jason Tayor (drums) crossed paths with brothers Jon and Cliff Rubin (guitar, bass). Besides their four studio albums, they’ve refined the style and built their camaraderie over the past two decades on the NYC club circuit and at festivals.

On the new album — the band’s first release through Deko Entertainment — Ziegler says they are stretching their sound further thanks to a more ambitious level of songwriting and production, enhanced by special guest performers including keyboardist David Cook (Taylor Swift, Benson Boone).

The album is getting good reviews. Melody Maker enthused: “Thoughtful songwriting, ensemble cohesion, and the kind of musical maturity that can’t be faked… a sonically tight and thematically resonant record, built for repeat listens and long-term connection.”

Listen here now: https://push.fm/ps/masterplan

Or order the album on vinyl here:

https://www.dekoentertainment.com/inthesquare/skyfactor

Track list:

Help You Believe

Something Good

There Will Be Us

Under the Stars

Streets of New York

Energy Over Me

Master Plan

Set Out North

Airport

Down the Road