Maplewood Garden Club Zoom Speaker’s Program: Oct 5, ‘The Gardens at The Met Cloisters’

From the Maplewood Garden Club:

The gardens at The Met Cloisters have been an integral part of the museum since its founding in 1938.

Join Maplewood Garden Club on Monday, October 5, at 7:30 when the museum’s Managing Horticulturist Marc Montefusco presents “The Gardens at The Met Cloisters, a Living Connection to the Past.”

During his talk he will explore the three principle gardens at The Met Cloisters, explaining their connection to life in the Middle Ages and to the collections of the museum, which include architectural elements, sculpture, furniture, and fascinating examples of medieval art and culture.

Marc has worked as an estate gardener, nursery representative, garden center manager, garden writer, and speaker. For more than five years, he was Director of Horticulture at the Reeves-Reed Arboretum in Summit and is currently Managing Horticulturist at The Met Cloisters in New York City. His presentation will follow a brief business meeting and conclude with a live Q&A session.

For more details and to join MGC’s Zoom meeting, visit www.maplewoodgardenclub.org.