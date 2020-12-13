Maplewood Glee Club to Present Free, Virtual Holiday Concert Dec. 19

From the Maplewood Glee Club:

“Since you can’t come to us this year, we’re coming to you.”

We’ve put together an hour-long, family-friendly program of new songs, seasonal classics, special guests, even a Top 5 Countdown of our favorite past performances, and you can watch it all from the comfort of your home.

It’s called HOLIDAY AT HOME and it premieres on our YouTube channel on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19 at 5pm eastern.

To watch, you have some options. If you’re familiar with YouTube, just subscribe to our channel by CLICKING HERE and then “tune in” on Dec 19. Or – if you prefer a reminder – you can REGISTER HERE and we’ll send a free concert link to your email address on the day of the show.

Oh yes, did I mention it’s free?

You can watch on your computer, your smart TV, your phone… anywhere you get YouTube. And if you can’t make the premiere, don’t worry. The whole show will continue to live on our YouTube channel so it’ll be there anytime you need a little extra holiday in our heart.

We’ll be there during the premiere doing live chat, so I hope you can join us!!