Maplewood Holds All-Day Celebration for Reopened Library

Finally.

After nearly a decade of careful planning, community input, fundraising and — more recently — “opening soon” teasers, the stunning, thoughtful, accessible, delightful Maplewood Memorial Library has reopened.

“Good morning, library lovers!” Said Library Director Sarah Lester to a large crowd on Baker Street shortly before the ribbon cutting on July 5, 2025. “Thank you, Maplewood. Thank you for being a town full of readers. This is your library!”

Lester continued, “Today we open this door to a transformative space. A place designed not only to hold books but to build connections.”

She thanked her “team” including former Mayor Vic De Luca, former Mayor Ellen Davenport, Maplewood Library Board President Robert Marchman, Maplewood Library Foundation President Ben Cohen, Kate McCaffrey, Laura Niall, current Mayor Nancy Adams, the Maplewood Township Committee, Township Administrator Patrick Wherry, and the “amazing staff” of the Maplewood library who “bring our values to life every day” — plus volunteers, donors, and her “family of readers” including her children William, Lila, Alice, and their dad Chris.

“We’re thrilled to see so many of you here to explore the space. Please remember this library is yours now to enjoy, not just today but every day going forward,” said Lester. “Take your time. Let others in. And enjoy the beauty that we have built together.”

With the ribbon cut, crowds queued up to filter in and fill the building with excitement, curiosity and life.

Watch CBS2’s coverage here: