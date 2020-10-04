Maplewood Ideas Festival: ‘It Takes a Village (Green)–Local News in the Age of the Internet’ Oct 5

FROM THE MAPLEWOOD LIBRARY IDEAS FESTIVAL:

Mary Barr Mann and Carolyn Parisi will be receiving the Carol Buchanan Award for Outstanding Contribution to Civic and Intellectual Life.

Mary Barr Mann is the co-founder of local news site VillageGreenNJ.com. Mary was editor of Maplewood Patch from October 2009 through May 2012 as well as Union County regional editor at Patch through 2012. She formerly worked at the Springfield Avenue Partnership and for and with other area business and neighborhood economic development agencies (in Red Bank, Philadelphia, Newark, Bloomfield, DUMBO, Long Island City), and was the Deputy Director at Montclair State University’s NJ News Commons and Center for Cooperative Media. Mary now works as a Communications Specialist at Montclair State University.

Carolyn Parisi is the co-founder of local news site VillageGreenNJ.com. Carolyn previously was editor of Maplewood Patch and South Orange Patch. She also contributed to and edited Livingston and West Orange Patches, was a regular contributor for The New York Times “The Local” blog and wrote for and edited Baristanet. She is a writer and editor with more than 25 years of experience in print and digital journalism, grant writing and development, marketing and public relations. Carolyn currently serves as publisher and managing editor of Village Green and NJ Next.