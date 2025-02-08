Maplewood Invites Local Female Artists to Submit Work for “Windows for Women” in Honor of Women’s History Month

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

In honor of Women’s History Month, Windows for Women is returning to Maplewood this March. Business owners in Maplewood business districts will showcase the works of women artists in windows, or inside their businesses. All month, residents and guests will enjoy a community-wide art gallery promoting local female artists, all while supporting local businesses.

In order to make that possible, we need participation from resident SOMA artists! If you are interested, please read here for more information.

Artists must live in Maplewood or South Orange and identify as female.

Artists may submit up to five original pieces of art.

Entries must be in JPEG format, RGB,1200 pixels or less on the longest dimension, 300 dpi and the file size is not to exceed 1MB.

Include your last name, first name, title of work, and dimensions of work with your entry. It is very important to have your name on your image file as it will be difficult to contact you if your work is selected without it.

Artists may be selected to have their work in more than one venue and/or share that window with another artist.

All entries for consideration must be submitted by February 14th.

To submit your representative image, please access the entry form using the following link.

Questions? Please email the event organizer Maria Savidis Markatos: maria@ photographybymariasavidis.com.

Participating Maplewood merchants will select the pieces they wish to display and artists will be notified by February 21st, and then advised about drop-off instructions.

Our community is looking forward to seeing your work and welcomes your participation!

Windows for Women is a collaboration of the Maplewood Village Alliance, Springfield Avenue Maplewood, and Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture.