Arts & Culture Maplewood

Maplewood Launches Arts Registry for Local Artists, Arts Professionals and Arts Organizations

By access_timeJan-13-2021

From the Township of Maplewood:

The Township of Maplewood invites all Artists, Arts Professionals, For-Profit, and Non-Profit Arts Organization to add themselves to the Arts Registry.

Both individual and group profiles are adaptable to specific disciplines and allow for inclusion of photos, work samples, press and contact information, as well as links to an artist or group’s website and social media platforms. In turn, producers, agents, arts administrators, and other individuals can use the search engine feature to review profiles and easily connect with artists.

Visit us at: https://soma-artsregistry.com/

Other Stories

  • Maplewood Launches Arts Registry for Local Artists, Arts Professionals and Arts Organizations
  • Registration For Winter/Spring Classes Is Open At The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School
  • Maplewood Library Foundation Presents “Navigating the Library’s Digital Future” on Jan. 27
  • Maplewood Mayor McGehee: December 24 COVID and Township Update
    • CLOSE
    Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

    Village Green is bringing vital news
    to you during this crisis.

    Please help us continue to keep you informed.


    Subscribe


    CLOSE