Maplewood Launches Arts Registry for Local Artists, Arts Professionals and Arts Organizations

From the Township of Maplewood:

The Township of Maplewood invites all Artists, Arts Professionals, For-Profit, and Non-Profit Arts Organization to add themselves to the Arts Registry.

Both individual and group profiles are adaptable to specific disciplines and allow for inclusion of photos, work samples, press and contact information, as well as links to an artist or group’s website and social media platforms. In turn, producers, agents, arts administrators, and other individuals can use the search engine feature to review profiles and easily connect with artists.

Visit us at: https://soma-artsregistry.com/