Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy Calls for Painters for Oct 29 ‘En Plain Air’ Event

From the Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy:

Calling all en plein air artists! The verdant summer palette is changing to the rich tones of autumn. If you love to paint “en plein air,” the Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy invites you join in as an artist capturing the bucolic scenery of Memorial Park on Saturday, October 29 (rain date Sunday, October 30) from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The public will be strolling by, and they love to watch as you work! Please contact Lara to register: laratomlin.art@gmail.com.

For information about the Conservancy, visit maplewoodmemorialparkconservan cy.org, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.