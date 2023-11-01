Arts & CultureCommunityMaplewoodSponsored

Maplewood Record Fair + Music Extravaganza Electifies The Woodland Sunday, November 12

written by Elusive Sounds
From Elusive Sounds:

Maplewood residents Charles Maggio and Jennifer Klein are hosting the 7th Maplewood Record Fair on Sunday, November 12th from 10AM-4PM at The Woodland.

Around 40 vendors will sell items that are music, art, movie, and collectibles related. Patrons will find an eclectic assortment of vinyl records, music paraphernalia, collectibles, vintage clothing, comics, books, guitars, amps, stereo equipment  and more! Vegan and vegetarian treats available.

Where?

The Woodland in Maplewood, NJ

60 WOODLAND ROAD, MAPLEWOOD, NJ 07040

https://www.thewoodlandnj.com/

When?

Sunday, November 12th, 2023

10AM-4PM

Admission: $3, Under 18 free

(9am early admission is $6)

Contact/questions/interested vendors:

Reach out to Charles Maggio or Jennifer Klein at soundselusive@gmail.com or 201-679-8289

Facebook event link:

https://facebook.com/events/s/maplewood-record-fair/683622093623947/?mibextid=RQdjqZ

 

