Maplewood South Orange Book Festival Scheduled for Sept. 25-26

From the Maplewood South Orange Book Festival:

30+ DAYS OF BOOKS AND AUTHORS! SAVE THE DATES!

The Maplewood South Orange Book Festival is going virtual! We will be launching on our original festival dates of September 25 and 26, and will be holding events throughout the month of October.

Our featured authors so far include Paul Krugman, Ruth Reichl, Colum McCann, Christina Baker Kline, Richard Russo, Marybeth Keane, Jesse Wegman, Abby Sher , Paola Mendoza, and more. Plus children’s authors!

Details to come!

Find out more here.