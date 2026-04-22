Maplewood Village Alliance Seeks Volunteer Committee Chair to Lead Public Art Initiative

From The Maplewood Village Alliance:

The Maplewood Village Alliance (MVA) is seeking a volunteer Committee Chair to help guide an exciting new public art mural initiative in Maplewood Village.

This Special Project Chair role is a unique opportunity for someone with an artistic background or experience in the arts community to play a visible leadership role in bringing public art to the downtown. The position is volunteer-based and is expected to require approximately one hour per week, focused primarily on overseeing the project timeline and ensuring the initiative stays on track and this project commitment is anticipated to last for approximately 5 months.

The Chair will work closely with the MVA Executive Director and committee members. The MVA will manage day-to-day coordination and logistics, allowing the Chair to serve as a creative advisor and project steward, helping to ensure the process reflects best practices in public art and artist engagement.

“This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to be involved in a meaningful community project without a significant time commitment,” said Amy Howlett, President of the MVA Board. “We are looking for someone with an artistic lens who can help guide the vision, support the selection process, and ensure we are creating something that resonates with the community.”

The role is ideal for a postgraduate art student, artist, curator, or arts professional with experience in areas such as fine arts, mural work, exhibitions, or gallery and museum settings. It is also well-suited for someone looking to deepen their involvement in the local arts community and contribute to a high-impact, visible project. This is not a Board position, but rather a special project leadership role focused specifically on the public art initiative.

The mural project is part of MVA’s broader mission to enhance Maplewood Village through thoughtful placemaking. Public art plays a key role in activating spaces, creating a sense of place, and fostering community pride. The planned mural will serve as a welcoming visual feature in the downtown, adding vibrancy and encouraging residents and visitors alike to engage with the Village.

The MVA is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting and promoting the downtown business district. Through events, beautification efforts, and advocacy, MVA works to create a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly environment where local businesses can thrive and the community can connect. Signature initiatives include Art Walk & Music Fest, Windows for Women, Dickens Village, and seasonal streetscape enhancements.

Projects like this mural initiative are a natural extension of MVA’s commitment to arts and culture as drivers of economic vitality and community connection. By investing in public art, the organization continues to support local artists while enhancing the everyday experience of Maplewood Village.

Those interested in serving as Committee Chair are encouraged to reach out to learn more about the role and how to get involved.

Contact:

ErinRose Baldry | Executive Director, MVA | [email protected]