Maplewood’s “SOMOS LATINOS” Call for Art, an Exhibition in Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

From Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture:

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture is proud to announce a Call for Art for SOMOS LATINOS, a juried exhibition at 1978 Maplewood Arts Center celebrating the vibrancy, resilience, and cultural richness of the Latin American community in Maplewood and South Orange.

This exhibition invites Latin American artists and creators living in Maplewood and South Orange and the surrounding areas to submit artwork that explores themes of heritage, identity, resistance, and the enduring vision of the Latino community. Through this powerful showcase, SOMOS LATINOS aims to uplift Latino voices, spark dialogue, and celebrate the profound contributions of Latin American culture to our shared community.

FAST FACTS

Who can apply? All Latin American artists residing in Maplewood or South Orange and the surrounding areas.

What type of mediums? All visual arts mediums accepted.

Where can I find more information? https://www.maplewoodartsandculture.org/upcoming-exhibitions-and-programs-old/somos-latino-call-for-mapso-latino-artists — Maplewood Arts & Culture

Where can I apply? SOMOS LATINOS – A 1978 Art Exhibition in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

KEY DATES

Submission Deadline: August 19, 2025

Artist Notification: August 15, 2025

Artwork Drop-off: September 8 – 12, 2025

Installation: September 15 – 18, 2025

Opening Reception: September 19, 2025

Exhibition on View: September 19 – October 19, 2025

Artwork Pickup: October 20 – 25, 2025

SOMOS LATINOS is more than an exhibition — it’s a celebration of culture, community, and creativity. Submit your work and be part of this powerful reflection of identity and heritage.

For more information:

Contact Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture Manager, Andrea Teutli, at [email protected] or (973) 843-7157 for more information.