Maplewoodstock Music and Art Festival 2024: Headliners and Schedule

From Maplewoodstock Volunteer Committee:

The annual free two-day Maplewoodstock Music and Arts Festival will take place on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, 2024. Music begins at noon each day and ends around 9:30 PM.

Remember Jones will bring Saturday night to a rockin’ close.

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country headlines the festival on Sunday night.

Preceding each of those acts are Nation Beat on Saturday evening and local phenom The Tia Holt Experience on Sunday

These headliners follow a full slate of local/regional bands each chosen from over 100 band applications from across the tri-state region in a variety of styles and genres from rock to reggae, R&B to jazz, grunge to Latin and pop to Americana.

National touring artist Remember Jones is heralded as “New Jersey’s most ambitious song interpreter” and recently one of “Jersey Shore’s Most Influential People of 2024” by the Asbury Park Press (along side Bruce Springsteen, Kevin Smith, and more). Remember Jones is a captivating showman, soul/pop singer, storyteller, and bandleader, who keeps audiences on their toes and emotions in the moment.

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country is an organic rock band aesthetic with plenty of roadhouse twang, a showcase for Donato’s instrumental virtuosity, and facility for melodically infectious songcraft. Bridging Nashville and the Great West, Kentucky and mid-60s norther California, tie-dye and plaid.

Nation Beat, led by a local music educator Scott Kettner, harvests the fruit of 500 years or cultural crossbreeding resulting in a 21st century mash-up of the thunderous grooves of northeastern Brazil with the strolling swagger of New Orleans via NYC.

The Tia Holt Experience is the Voice you need to hear and the Experience you need to have. With every note, they soar to new heights, delivering an unforgettable performance.

First held in 2004, Maplewoodstock is a free event held in Memorial Park in a natural grass amphitheater, steps away from the Maplewood train station (NJ Transit) and the charming village of Maplewood. In addition to 9 hours of music each day, it also features approximately 20 food vendors, 60 art vendors, 20 Kidzone vendors, and a beer and wine garden (in partnership with SO Elks Lodge #1154) featuring beverages from regional brewers and vintners.

In addition to being free, Maplewoodstock is committed to being accessible and open-armed to all our attendees. The festival will offer handicapped parking spots, handicapped accessible port-o-potties, a Senior Tent in partnership with SOMA’s Two Towns for All Ages, a Deaf Zone sign language interpretation area staffed by volunteers, and a sensory “chill out” tent for those who might need respite from our sights, sounds, and crowds. Several of our food vendors will offer vegetarian and vegan foods. Furthermore, the South Orange Volunteer Rescue Squad will be on-site for any medical issues.

With much support from local businesses and t-shirt sales, Maplewoodstock continues to be true to its mission of presenting the best possible musical show and gathering for the community and of the community with nationally known closing acts and a collection of regional bands with strong Maplewood and South Orange representation.

Come sit with your friends and neighbors; listen and dance to the music; buy a special item from an arts and crafts vendor; purchase lunch or dinner from a food vendor; wear a Maplewoodstock t-shirt; check out the Beer Garden. Hang with long-time friends; meet new friends.

While the Township of Maplewood strongly supports Maplewoodstock, this is not a Township event. The festival is managed and funded by the Maplewoodstock Volunteer Committee through ads, sponsorships, and sales. For more information, band schedules, inquiries, or if you wish to donate or seek an opportunity to advertise or sponsor, please visit www.maplewoodstock.com.