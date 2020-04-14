Maplewoodstock Postponed Until October 3-4 Because of COVID-19

Public Announcement from the Maplewoodstock Music and Arts Festival:

It is with great sadness, but also optimism, to announce that due to COVID-19 and the resulting restrictions around social gatherings we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Maplewoodstock Music and Arts Festival until the weekend of October 3 and 4, 2020. While there is a chance that the social distancing/social gathering restrictions may be lifted by mid-summer, out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of our fellow community members we felt that postponing until the fall was the prudent decision to make.

We are optimistic that, once again, we will have a fantastic weekend with music, art, beer, wine, food and most importantly an opportunity to celebrate our amazing community.

We will be contacting all of you who have already committed your support for this year’s festival, including advertisers, sponsors, bands, and vendors very soon.

Please be safe and healthy. As always thank you, friends and neighbors, for your support of the Maplewoodstock Music and Arts Festival.